The Heartbreaking Way the MCU Might Remove Our Hero’s Family

Every superhero has a backstory. Captain America, for example, came about as a result of an experiment done on him. On the other hand, Spiderman got bitten by a radioactive spider, which gave him his spider-like abilities.

Now that the Marvel Cinematic Universe is entering Phase 4, fans are waiting to see an in-depth background of their favorite superheroes, including Hawkeye. Although Hawkeye hasn’t been a central member of the Avengers, he has still contributed to the team’s fair share of might.

Some fans now believe that the MCU might take Hawkeye’s family away from him in a very tragic way. Read on to learn more about some of the heartbreaking theories doing rounds on social media.

Hawkeye was originally a villain

Jeremy Renner | Mike Smith/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

As mentioned above, Hawkeye is one of the lesser focused-on superheroes in the MCU. Whenever any Marvel Comics fan gets asked to name their favorite superhero, they probably wouldn’t name Hawkeye off the top of their heads.

Marvel Comics focuses more on big names such as Captain America, Iron Man, and Hulk and less on Hawkeye. This is probably since Hawkeye’s skills are less super compared to his Avengers colleagues such as Vision and Thor.

Hawkeye’s alter ego, Clint Barton is far from interesting besides his work as a bow-wielding arrow-shooting superhero. Whenever Hawkeye isn’t shooting and fighting off bad guys, he is just an ordinary guy leading an ordinary life.

Although the recent films portray Hawkeye as a superhero and protagonist, the original Marvel Comics meant for him to be a villain. When he first appeared in Tales of Suspense #57, Hawkeye appeared as the antagonist in the story. He reprised his villain storyline for two more issues of the comic before turning to the light side.

Hawkeye had several romantic relationships before becoming a family man

In the comics, Hawkeye had several romantic affiliations before settling down. In almost every MCU film, it is implied that Hawkeye and Black Widow have had more than a friendship in the past.

Although Hawkeye fell for Black Widow, their relationship in the comics is way darker than most fans will care to admit. She used him to do her dirty work, including working for the Russians.

Hawkeye was also romantically involved with the Wasp in the comics despite being a recent addition in the films. According to Screen Rant, Hawkeye was married to Mockingbird before she sacrificed herself to protect him. In Avengers: Age Of Ultron, Hawkeye takes the Avengers to his place off the grid. His colleagues have no idea that he has a family, but Hawkeye explains that he needed to keep them safe.

Barton and his wife met when he joined S.H.I.E.L.D. Nick Fury set them off the grid for their safety. The couple ended up having two children and expecting a third. He appointed Black Widow, Natasha as the children’s honorary aunt. During the time jump in Avengers: Infinity War, Barton loses his family after Thanos erases half of the earth’s human population.

Fans have theories about how the MCU might remove Hawkeye’s family from the picture

Like any other superhero in the MCU, Hawkeye will be receiving an extensive insight into his journey in the MCU and as the bow-wielding superhero and vigilante. Originally, Jeremy Renner was supposed to star in a standalone film based on his character Hawkeye.

However, Kevin Feige decided to turn the character’s story into a limited series. The cast and crew of the series began filming in late November 2020. According to some fans on Reddit, the show’s creators will have to devise a way of removing Barton’s family from the show, and some of the theories being floated are heartbreaking.

Some fans said that the writers would have to make space for a divorce between Barton and his wife, Laura. One fan said, “Maybe his wife won’t be particularly understanding of his behavior during the time jump,” implying that the couple might end up splitting up.