The dead MCU character fans want back over Iron Man

While nearly half of the survey respondents (46.2%) wanted Iron Man to come back, 18.4% preferred Black Widow to return from the dead. Either of these characters re-entering the fray would have monumental effects on the MCU because, although there are some characters whose deaths were more important than you realize, there’s no denying the crucial role Black Widow and Iron Man’s deaths played in how the Infinity Saga unfolded. Without either of their sacrifices, the Avengers would never have succeeded at bringing back half of the universe’s population and defeating Thanos.

As these were such important moments in the Avengers story, it would be strange to have them reversed. So, despite what some fans want, we certainly won’t be seeing Iron Man again — RDJ has confirmed it — but we actually will get more Black Widow, just in the form of her prequel movie Black Widow that takes place before Endgame.

Coming in third with 9.42% of the vote was Quicksilver (Aaron Taylor-Johnson), the brother of Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), who first appeared and died in Avengers: Age of Ultron. Then, tied for fourth, with 7.9%, were mentors Yondu Udonta and The Ancient One, who were each given emotional deaths in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and Doctor Strange, respectively. However, some people wrote in that they wouldn’t bring back any of the characters. With the amount of new movies and series being added to the MCU, there will be plenty of new heroes for fans to love, even as they mourn the loss of old favorites.