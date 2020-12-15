The Callisto Protocol release date and trailer

The Callisto Protocol is coming to PCs and consoles. The official website described it as a “next-generation take on survival horror,” which points to a launch on the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X as the consoles enter their prime. It’s unclear whether the previous generation will get their own versions.

PUBG is available not just on consoles and PC, but through cloud-based service Google Stadia and on iOS and Android mobile devices. Since this game is part of the same universe and from the same company, it’ll be interesting to see if Striking Distance Studios uses the same launch strategy and decides to release for those platforms as well.

Players will have to wait for a future date for actual confirmation on release platforms — but this is really just one of many details fans will want to know about The Callisto Protocol going forward.