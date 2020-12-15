‘The Bachelor’ spoilers find that the new season of the show is coming soon and Matt James is so excited to share his love story with fans.

Chris Harrison has told fans that there are 32 women who will be trying to win Matt’s heart. He hinted at some plot twists saying, “There are 32 women… that’s how many arrive on Night One. That’s not how many we’ll end up with.”

‘The Bachelor’ Spoilers: What Will Happen This Season?

Harrison said that there have never been this many women who want to be with any Bachelor. “A record number of women applied for Matt James… it was the biggest response we’ve had, and we wanted to give as many women as possible the chance to find love. So, we start with 32, but there will be more than those that arrive. And I can also give you this nugget, one woman who arrives is a very very familiar face to Bachelor Nation.”

Matt made headlines when he was announced as the first black lead in Bachelor history. Matt has also never been on any Bachelor Nation shows so that is also something very new this season.

‘The Bachelor’ Spoilers: Who’s Fighting For Matt James’ Heart?

Matt was familiar with the show because he is best friends with former Bachelorette contestant, Tyler Cameron. They actually quarantined together this summer with Hannah Brown.

Many fans think that she could be the familiar face that we will see. Could it be her? It would be a very interesting spin on things, for sure. She does know him very well, especially after quarantining together.

Harrison hinted some more, “Look, this is 2020, there are no rules, anything goes. But in all seriousness, this goes back to we had a record number of people trying to get on this show and 32 wasn’t enough. We had so many we thought,’OK, let’s just try this. Let’s just get more and more.’ And then there was a single woman from our Bachelor family that wanted a shot to find love, and you’ll see it play out in a very different, interesting moment unlike anything we have seen before.” This season is going to be wild!

Fans of the Bachelor are excited to see just what Harrison is hinting at. The new season of the Bachelor will premiere on ABC on January 4. It airs at 8 p.m. EST. If you can’t wait for it, you can continue to watch Tayshia Adams as the Bachelorette on Mondays and Tuesdays on ABC. It airs at 8 p.m. EST as well.

