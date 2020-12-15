‘The Bachelor’ spoilers on the newest season we will see Matt James on the hunt for his perfect woman. This season has been challenging, to say the least and when the announcement that James was to be the new Bachelor, there was a lot of praise and a lot of controversy.

The new season is going to have drama, tears, and love and host, Chris Harrison promises that fans will be blown away by the things that happen.

‘The Bachelor’ Spoilers: Harrison Spills Tea

This past week, as Harrison has really started to push the new season, he has opened up about the Bachelor and what he has gone through. He even spilled the tea on some of the drama between him and James.

“At time, we had words with each other. We also hugged and loved each other at times. He’s a terrific man. I loved going through this with him. I told him, ‘if you don’t go through that, you’re not doing it right.’ You know, you can’t fake your way through this. If it works, you’ve got to go through this.”

‘The Bachelor’ Spoilers: Chris Harrison and Matt James May Have Had Words With One Another

What got Jones onto the Bachelor? He was supposed to be on the Bachelorette with Clare Crawley, but with production halting due to the coronavirus, some things had to change. Then Harrison cast him as the Bachelor. His now the first black lead on the show and this has had a lot of pressure on it as well.

“Night one, he tells me he feels pressure being the first black Bachelor. That’s real. He feels like he has to serve a community. He has to serve a family. There’s a lot of weight on his shoulders, and he owns that. He really leans into it, and I love it,” Harrison explained to fans.

There was also a lot of pressure on James because he was actually never on an episode of the show, which is generally the way Harrison will select the next Bachelor or Bachelorette.

Harrison spoke out about that, “There were some times where we’d be walking a thousand miles an hour and talking, he would just stop and say, ‘Guys, I don’t know what you’re saying. I’ve never done this. I don’t know what a rose ceremony is.’ And we’re like, ‘Oh, my gosh.’ We had to really go back and learn our ABCs and spoon feed this guy.”

Fans of the Bachelor are very excited to see he Matt chooses and see all of the drama that goes with the show as well. Be sure to tune into ABC on January 4 at 8 p.m. EST.

