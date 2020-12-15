Tayshia Adams Says Zac Clark Is ‘Future Husband Material’

Every week on The Bachelorette Season 16, Bachelor Nation fans fall a little harder for Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark. The couple’s chemistry on the ABC reality series has been undeniable. But even so, there are other viable contenders still at play. Now, Adams has confirmed Zac C. as a frontrunner, even calling him “future husband material.” Here’s what the bachelorette said.

Zac Clark (Zac C.) is from Tayshia Adams’ season of ‘The Bachelorette’

RELATED: Tayshia Adams Reveals Why She Was Ready for ‘The Bachelor’ After Her Divorce

After Adams replaced Clare Crawley as The Bachelorette Season 16 lead, Zac C. started coming out of his shell. In the Nov. 24 episode, the 36-year-old addiction specialist opened up about his expectations for their relationship beyond the reality TV bubble. Then during a one-on-one date, Zac C. delved deeper into his past. He shared details about his history with addiction and his divorce. Now, Zac C. is the founder of Release Recovery, a transitional living facility in New York City.

Meanwhile, The Bachelorette Season 16 Episode 9 revealed how Adams and Zac C. really feel about each other. In the Dec. 8 episode, Adams had her cast members take a lie detector test during a group date. Then Zac C. admitted he may have already fallen in love with Adams. Later that evening, the contestant said he “hated” the comment because he wanted to tell her in a more intimate setting. But regardless, Adams and Zac C. told each other they were “falling in love.”

Tayshia Adams opens up about Zac C. on ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 16

Zac Clark and Tayshia Adams on ‘The Bachelorette’ | Craig Sjodin via Getty Images

RELATED: ‘The Bachelorette’: Tayshia Adams Didn’t Feel ‘Pressure’ to Get Engaged or Find a Husband on the Show

Back in November 2020, Adams teased what she thought of Zac C. after meeting him on The Bachelorette Season 16. Of course, the lead didn’t give away any major details. But she revealed her contestant had “depth.”

“[Zac C.] is someone that has depth to him that was willing to go to those places,” Adams said at the time.

Meanwhile, Adams mentioned Zac C. a few times during her guest spot on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Dec. 9. The former phlebotomist played a game and revealed Zac C. was one of the best kissers in the house, along with Blake Moynes, Brendan Morais, and Ben Smith. Then when asked which cast member was “future husband material,” Adams only named Zac C.

“I feel like all of them. But probably Zac,” Adams said.

RELATED: Why ‘Bachelorette’ Fans Think Tayshia Adams Is Engaged Now

In response, Ellen DeGeneres predicted that Adams will end up with Zac C. or she’ll be “in trouble” when the show airs if she picked someone else. But as expected, Adams continued to play it coy. “I’m answering,” she said. “No, there’s a lot of guys here.”

Adams also opened up about her “falling in love” comment to Zac C. in the Dec. 8 episode of The Bachelorette. And while the lead admitted she wasn’t supposed to say those words, she doesn’t regret it.

“You know, I did do something that usually you’re not supposed to kind of do, just because you don’t want to say it to too many people,” Adams said. “ But at the same time, I’m there to find my person. So if that’s what I’m feeling, then I felt like, why not say it?”

For now, Bachelor Nation fans will just have to wait and see how Adams and Zac C.’s story unfolds on The Bachelorette Season 16. But whatever happens in the finale, we know it’s going to be wild. So get ready.

Check out Showbiz Cheat Sheet on Facebook!