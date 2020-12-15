Tayshia Adams Enjoys Hometown Dates With Final Four Suitors

ABC

However, there is a slight change for the Hometown Dates this season as instead of going to the men’s hometowns, they head to La Quinta with the men’s families being brought there due to COVID-19 pandemic.

“I want you to put together a date that will take Tayshia to your hometown… a little window at what life would be like with you,” host Chris Harrison explained. Additionally, it was revealed that the men’s family members were brought their after being quarantined.

Later, Tayshia spent time with Brendan, who got his brother Daniel, sister-in-law and niece Aliyah there with him. Tayshia bonded easily with Aliyah as they played carnival games, much to Brendan’s liking. Tayshia shared that she was nervous about the whole thing, though she didn’t really have to. Daniel seemed to be supportive of their relationship.

Following it up was a meeting with Zac’s family. Zac’s brother asked Tayshia to talk in private. He told her that Zac hadn’t smiled in a long time and that he’s happy to see him smiling now. Zac’s mother echoed the sentiment, adding that Tayshia broke the barrier. She wished that things would work out between Tayshia and Zac.

Tayshia then enjoyed a date with Ivan as they were cooking together before meeting his parents. When the time came, Ivan’s mom talked privately with Tayshia. His mom admitted that she was skeptical about their relationship because it was just too fast, but she knew what really mattered was Ivan’s happiness.

As for Ivan’s dad, he asked Tayshia what she learned about her first marriage. She blamed her divorce on getting married at a young age, adding that her ex was the wrong person for her. She was convinced that Ivan could be the one for her, and Ivan’s dad agreed. Ivan’s brother Gabriel surprisingly appeared and he told the pair that he’s happy for them.

The last hometown date was between Tayshia and Ben, who took her to take a walk down the boardwalk. They then met Antonia, a close family friend of Ben, and his sister Madeline because her parents couldn’t make it due to COVID-19. “Ben has been someone I have had my eye on, but him being so closed off has made me hesitant,” Tayshia told Madeline, who responded, “I will say — he’s not hiding anything. It’s just, the wall hasn’t broken down yet. He really is very sensitive.”

Meanwhile, Ben finally realized that he’s in love with Tayshia. He told everyone about this but Tayshia, and that seemed to be a mistake. During the rose ceremony, Tayshia handed out the roses to Ivan, Zac and Brendan, meaning that Ben was eliminated. “The last two weeks showed me a lot about the things I was feeling for you. I’ve been wrong before,” he said. “I’m heartbroken, but I’ll be alright.”