Taylor Swift Shares Insight on Joe Alwyn and Bonding Over “Sad Songs”

It sounds like songwriting came very naturally for them. Taylor explained, “He’s always just playing instruments and he doesn’t do it in a strategic, ‘I’m writing a song right now’ thing. He’s always done that.”

However, the Miss Americana star admitted that if lockdown wouldn’t have happened, she doesn’t think they would have collaborated. “But I’m so glad that it did. We’re so proud of [‘exile’],” the artist said. “All I have to do is dream up some lyrics and come up with some gut-wrenching, heart-shattering story to write with him.”

And as for their not-so-bubbly track “champagne problems,” Taylor hinted she’ll one day perform it live at a concert for fans. “I’m so excited to one day be in front of a crowd when they all sing, ‘She would have made such a lovely bride. What a shame she’s f–ked in the head,'” she said, adding, “I love a sad song.”