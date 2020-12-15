Taylor Swift No Body, No Crime Twitter Memes

“I think he did it, but I just can’t prove it.”
Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you probably know that Taylor Swift just released her newest album, Evermore.
The sixth song on the album, “No Body, No Crime,” tells the chilling tale of a murder, and includes a rather memorable lyric: “I think he did it, but I just can’t prove it.”
Twitter users were quick to take this haunting lyric and turn it into a hilarious and speculative meme. Here are some of those clever takes!
I hope you got a laugh out of these! Now, take to Twitter and make your own ~mysterious~ meme!
Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!