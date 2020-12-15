Taylor Swift And Rainn Wilson Funny Twitter Exchange

Taylor Swift + The Office is everything I never knew I needed.

Taylor Swift is one of the biggest superstars in the world.


Obviously, everyone knows who she is. So it’s super funny when someone famous pretends they don’t!


It all started when SPIN tweeted that Taylor Swift’s latest album, Evermore, is a “folk-pop masterpiece.”

[email protected] #evermore Is an Undeniable Folk-Pop Masterpiece
https://t.co/EWtfGI1CFf


Republic

Taylor herself retweeted it with a GIF of Dwight from The Office tearing up and saying, “Thank you.”


Taylor Swift/ Twitter: @taylorswift13

Well, Rainn Wilson (who played Dwight) replied with the PERFECT response for his character. He joked that he didn’t know who Taylor was and asked if she was the “inventor of the Swiffer.” LOL!


Rainn Wilson/ Twitter: @rainnwilson

I think it’s safe to assume he’s just kidding here. I can’t imagine any star NOT knowing who TAYLOR SWIFT is.

The official Twitter account for The Office jumped in with an elite reference:

LOL! Who could forget that iconic line?

Obviously, fans were delighted! Some responded with more hilarious references:

This person came up with a highly probable fan theory:

@rainnwilson I bet Dwight was secretly a swiftie and he didn’t want anyone to know because he thought they would “tease him”

And some just gushed over the fact that their two favorite worlds collided:

What do you think about Taylor and Rainn’s exchange? LMK in the comments below!

