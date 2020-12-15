Steve Smith injury | Leave Adelaide Oval ahead of first Test with India

The Australian Test squad has been hit with another injury scare after star batsman Steve Smith withdrew from training due to back soreness.

Smith didn’t participate in the team’s main training session this afternoon after he was forced to leave the main arena at Adelaide Oval following the team warm-up according to the Sydney Morning Herald. A frustrated Smith was seen shaking his arm 10 minutes after the warm-up.

An Australian spokesman revealed to the Herald that the 31-year-old hurt his back while reaching down for a ball.

However, it’s understood Smith will return to batting practice on Wednesday and is still expected to play on Thursday once the first Test against India gets underway.

Steve Smith (Getty)

With fellow star batsman David Warner and Will Pucovski both unavailable, the Australian squad did receive some good news on Tuesday morning when coach Justin Langer confirmed Cameron Green would make his Test debut, provided he recovers from the concussion he suffered last week.

“If he’s passed fit he’ll definitely play,” Langer said.

“We’re just going through the concussion protocols. It was a very unusual incident that happened with him.

“I saw him last night, he had a big smile on his face, he had another test this morning that we got good news on him.

“He’s earned the right for selection. If he’s fit and available, he’ll make his Test debut.”

