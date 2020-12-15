Sources: a coalition of US states are expected to file antitrust lawsuit against Google as soon as Thursday, alleging it altered design of search to hurt rivals (Leah Nylen/Politico)

Isaac Novak
Leah Nylen / Politico:

Sources: a coalition of US states are expected to file antitrust lawsuit against Google as soon as Thursday, alleging it altered design of search to hurt rivals  —  A coalition of states is finishing an antitrust lawsuit against Google focused on its power in the online search market …

