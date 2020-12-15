Somalia Severs Diplomatic Ties With Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya — Somalia severed diplomatic ties with Kenya on Tuesday, accusing the neighboring East African state of meddling in its internal political affairs weeks before a crucial general election.

The minister of information said Somalia was breaking off relations because Kenya had violated his country’s sovereignty. In an announcement broadcast on state television, the minister, Osman Dubbe, said Somalia would recall all its diplomats from Kenya and gave Kenyan diplomats seven days to leave the country.

“The federal government of Somalia reached this decision as an answer to the political violations and the Kenyan government’s continuous blatant interference recently in our country’s sovereignty,” said Mr. Dubbe. “The current leadership of the Kenyan government is working on dividing the two nations, who share common interests.”

The rift is the culmination of years of steadily deteriorating relations. It came a day after Kenya’s president hosted the president of Somaliland, the northwestern region that declared independence from Somalia in 1991.