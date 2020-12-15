Small details you missed in Cyberpunk 2077

When you think of cyberpunk entertainment, the images that come to mind likely look like something out of Blade Runner, Ridley Scott’s visionary and influential 1982 film based on a story by Philip K. Dick. Cyberpunk 2077 closely adheres to Scott’s idea of the future, with Night City very much resembling Blade Runner‘s neon-in-the-dark, crime-and-android-riddled Los Angeles.

Cyberpunk may also conjure images of a major character from Blade Runner: combat replicant and uprising leader Roy Batty, as portrayed by Rutger Hauer. His last words are poetic, cryptic, and one of the most heart wrenching lines in film history: “All these moments will be lost time, like tears in the rain.”

In Cyberpunk 2077, on the memorial building in the game’s North Oak section, V can find a plaque decorated with the Blade Runner quote, and attributed to Roy Batty next to a properly funerary image of a dove. Batty makes a far more direct appearance in Vista Del Rey on the rooftop of a building there.

There’s at least one more reference to Blade Runner within Cyberpunk 2077. A character named Misty runs a store called Misty Esoterica in the Watson District of Night City, which is also a front for cybernetic enhancement purchases. With her big blond hairstyle, lengthy bangs, spiky necklace, and dark eyeshadow, Misty bears a striking resemblance to Pris, the android girlfriend of Roy Batty.