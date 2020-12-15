Shock survey suggests most investors think Bitcoin won’t top $50K by 2030 By Cointelegraph

Shock survey suggests most investors think Bitcoin won’t top $50K by 2030
British Virgin Islands-based institutional mining platform, Genesis Mining, has published the findings from a survey of 1,000 current and former U.S.-based investors — two-thirds of whom believe BTC is a better long-term store of value than the dollar.
More than half of respondents believe Bitcoin will beat out gold, real estate and the stock market over the five to 10 years, with 65% expressing faith that BTC’s value will continue to appreciate with time.
