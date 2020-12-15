Shawn Mendes Dealing With ‘Frustrating’ Gay Rumors Since He’s a Teen

Instagram

Admitting that his upbringing may have played a part in the way he’s been perceived, the ‘Stitches’ singer realizes that he doesn’t have to be like ‘experts and politicians’ when addressing rumors about his sexuality.

–

While Shawn Mendes has been happily in a relationship with Camila Cabello, his sexuality has become an object of interest to many people. In an interview on Dax Shepard‘s “Armchair Expert” podcast, he opened up about persistent gay rumors that have caused him to suffer a lot since he was a teen.

“It was so, so frustrating for me because there were some people in my life that I was very, very close to… who were gay and in the closet,” the singer told the host and actor in the December 14 episode. “And I felt this real anger for those people.”

He continued, “I think a lot of guys go through that and, even worse than that, there are so many guys who are gay and in the closet and must be hearing s**t like that and being like, ‘I’m terrified to come out.’ ”

“Everyone’s been calling me gay since I was 15 years old,” Shawn shared his frustration. “I’m not gay and I’m like, ‘What does that mean?’ I had these problems with the way my voice sounded. I’m like, ‘How do I sit?’ I’m always first to cross my legs and sit with a position of this feminine style and I really suffered with that s**t.”

Admitting that his upbringing may have played a part in the way he’s been perceived, the 22-year-old recalled, “I didn’t grow up wrestling. I grew up getting my hair braided on New Year’s Eve. It just completely depends on the way you grew up in your life and your surroundings.”

Shawn also pointed how much “a tricky thing” it to comment on the rumors. He often mused about his answer to the question, saying, “You want to say, ‘I’m not gay but it’d be fine if I was gay. But also, there’s nothing wrong with being gay but I’m not.’ You don’t really know how to respond to the situation.”

In the end, the Canadian-born star “realized that we just have to stop having to be experts and politicians about it, especially as a famous musician who’s a guy.” He confessed, “I need to be really f**king messy and say the wrong things and apologize and say the right thing after I apologize and be confused about how to respond when people say I’m gay.”

<br />

Speaking of his relationship with Camila, the “Wonder” hitmaker gushed that he’s so “lucky” for it. “I’m in a relationship where my girlfriend is like, ‘We’re going to get in bed and you’re going to put your head on my chest and you’re going to cry into my chest. You’re going to tell me how you feel because if you don’t do that you’re just going to be an a**hole for the next week and I’m not going to deal with that s**t,’ ” he shared. “I’m just lucky to be in a relationship that’s for it.”