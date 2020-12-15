Sharon Osbourne Has Been Hospitalized For Coronavirus

Sharon Osbourne revealed that she has tested positive for coronavirus on social media. She also said that she was in the hospital due to her symptoms. Luckily, her husband, Ozzy Osbourne has since tested negative and appears to be doing well.

The news comes several months after Sharon said that her three-year-old granddaughter tested positive for coronavirus. Sharon wrote, “I wanted to share I’ve tested positive for Covid 19. After a brief hospitalization, I’m now recuperating at a location away from Ozzy (who has tested negative) while ‘The Talk’ is on scheduled hiatus. Everyone please stay safe and healthy.”





Sharon isn’t the only member of The Talk to test positive. Fellow co-host Carrie Ann Inaba tested positive as well and is reportedly suffering from a fever, bad cough, and aches and pains. She missed last week’s taping of the show.

Now, The Talk is on a scheduled hiatus as they have wrapped production for the rest of the year. Eve is the next co-host to leave the show. Amanda Kloots and Elaine Welteroth will join Sharon, Carrie, and Sheryl Underwood for the next season when taping resumes.

We wish Sharon and Carrie a quick recovery! Watch an interview with Sharon and Ozzy talking about the coronavirus a few months ago: