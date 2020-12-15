Home Business Shares in Solutions30 slide on Muddy Waters short-seller report By

Matilda Coleman
PARIS () – Shares in French-listed technology company Solutions30 slid on Tuesday, after hedge fund Muddy Waters (NYSE:) issued a short-seller report citing corporate governance issues at the company – concerns the company has denied.

Solutions30 shares were down by around 34% in early trading.

Solutions30 issued a statement on Dec 14 in which the company said it had been the target of a destabilisation campaign using “malicious and disloyal methods.”

It added it had appointed the law firm August Debouzy to file a complaint with the Parquet National Financier – France’s financial crimes investigator’s office – over the dissemination of false and misleading information.

 

