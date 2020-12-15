SGW Global and Motorola Mobility LLC Close Deal for the Global License of Motorola Nursery and Personal Audio Products

Article content continued

The agreement will see SGW’s consumer electronic portfolio significantly strengthen and unlock worldwide opportunities for the Motorola brand.

“Throughout our long-standing relationship, we have always been impressed with the quality, safety and reliability of SGW products, SGW’s compliance with the requirements of the brand licensing program and SGW’s dedication to the Motorola brand,” said David Carroll, Executive Director of Brand Licensing for Motorola Mobility LLC. “With SGW’s leadership, we believe SGW will take Nursery products, and Personal Audio products to a new level and look forward to partnering with SGW on this journey.”

About SGW Global

SGW Global specializes in the manufacture, design, sales and distribution of a wide array of consumer electronic products and services. Working with leading technology innovators, we pride ourselves on the creation of world-class award-winning designs and solutions. With a 30-year track record of quality and on time delivery, we partner with dynamic pioneers at the forefront of technological change in a constantly evolving market. As a truly global operation, we have our Corporate HQ along with our manufacturing center in China, a European Operations Centre in the UK, and a worldwide sales and distribution network. For more information, visit www.sgwglobal.com

SGW Global is a trading name of Meizhou Guo Wei Electronics Co., Ltd.

About Motorola Strategic Brand Partnerships

For over 90 years the Motorola brand has been known around the world for high quality, innovative and trusted products. Motorola’s Strategic Brand Partnership program seeks to leverage the power of this iconic brand by partnering with dynamic companies who offer unique, high quality products that enrich consumer’s lives. Strategic brand partners work closely with Motorola engineers while developing and manufacturing their products, ensuring that their products meet the exacting safety, quality, and reliability standards that consumers have come to expect from Motorola. To learn more about Motorola strategic brand partnerships, follow us @ShopMotorola.

Nursery products include connected and non-connected audio and video baby monitors, soothers, sleep monitors, projectors, thermometers, scales, humidifiers and air purifiers. Personal Audio products include wired and wireless in-ear and over-ear headphones, true wireless (TWS) and portable wireless speakers. Personal Audio license excludes India.

