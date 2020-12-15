Seth Nthai stripped of advocate title by SCA, faces NPA corruption probe

The Supreme Court of Appeal has overturned Seth Nthai’s readmission to the Bar.

Nthai admitted that he tried to solicit a R5-million bribe from Italian businesses locked in mining disputes with government.

Nthai has reportedly been working as a legal advisor for the Department of Home Affairs.

The department has told it “does not understand all the fuss” about the self-admittedly corrupt advocate representing it in multiple cases.

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) has overturned self-admitted corrupt advocate Seth Nthai’s readmission to the Bar – and referred its scathing ruling to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for it to consider possible criminal charges against him.

“On his own version, there is no escape from the fact that this [attempt to solicit a bribe] constituted a serious crime, for which he surprisingly does not appear to have been charged,” the court ruled unanimously on Tuesday morning.

The ruling means that Nthai, who has reportedly been acting as a legal advisor to the Department of Home Affairs, can no longer practise as an advocate.

The department’s spokesperson, Siya Qozo, previously told it “does not understand all the fuss” about Nthai representing it in multiple cases”.

Qozo did not respond to requests for comment.

Depression can’t mitigate dishonesty

Writing for the court, Judge Nathan Ponnan on Tuesday dismissed the Polokwane High Court’s ruling that Nthai’s attempt to solicit a R5-million bribe from Italian businesses that had been locked in a mining rights dispute with the South African government over a decade ago, could only be explained by his depression and anxiety. He said there was insufficient psychiatric evidence to back this finding up.

“The anxiety and depression, such as it is, hardly explains his clear goal directed behaviour over a protracted period. Nor can it mitigate the dishonesty,” Ponnan stated.

Recordings of Nthai showed that he not only promised to make the mining dispute case go away if the Italian businesses paid the bribe to him into a foreign account, but further disclosed key aspects of government’s strategy in fighting the case to one of the Italian CEOs involved in it.

He also flew to Italy at his own expense in his efforts to secure the bribe and even agreed with the racist assertion of the Italian businessman he was trying to persuade to pay him the bribe that this kind of corruption was “more African”.

“It is difficult to imagine a more egregious transgression of the norms of professional conduct,” Ponnan stated.

“This was no mere casual or momentary lapse of judgment. It was carefully calculated and zealously pursued. When the several meetings in this country failed to bear fruit, Mr Nthai travelled to Italy for the express purpose of nailing down an agreement.”

Way beyond professional misconduct

Thus, the judge stated, what Nthai had done “went way beyond professional misconduct”.

“He pursued personal enrichment at the expense of his client and, ultimately, the taxpaying public. Over the course of a number of months, he sought a substantial bribe that would have required him to act against his client’s interests. And, he persisted in doing so despite an obvious reticence by those from whom he sought the bribe.”

Ponnan also slammed Nthai for failing to adequately respond to allegations that he was guilty of “overreaching” – or overcharging – his client Anglo American. Nthai had billed the company R10 million over a 43-month period.

“Importantly, the allegations in the Anglo Platinum complaint go beyond merely overreaching. Mr Nthai acted for the communities whilst he was paid by Anglo Platinum,” Ponnan stated.

“This constitutes a clear conflict of interest.”

