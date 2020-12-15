Senior Senate Republican congratulates Joe Biden on election victory

McConnell said on Tuesday that following the electors meeting on Monday, “as of this morning, our country officially has a President-elect and a vice president-elect”.

“The Electoral College has spoken,” he said from the Senate floor in the US Capitol, adding: “Today I want to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden.”

McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, made the remark after talking about the Donald Trump presidency in the past tense, touting his administration’s accomplishments, including the country’s “economic prosperity”, “foreign policy”, judicial appointments, and “bold regulatory changes” in a floor speech.

“It would take far more than one speech to catalog all the major wins the Trump administration has helped deliver for the American people,” he said.