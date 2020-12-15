‘Secret’ bridge turns ERC-20 tokens into privacy coins By Cointelegraph

‘Secret’ bridge turns ERC-20 tokens into privacy coins
An open-source blockchain protocol called the Secret Network is now offering privacy features for the blockchain and 14 ERC-20 tokens.
According to a Secret Network blog post, the protocol launched its Secret Ethereum Bridge on the mainnet today, which is designed to allow Ether (ETH) and all ERC-20 token holders to create programmable versions of their assets with privacy features. The Secret Network compared these “secret” tokens to privacy coins like Monero (XMR):
