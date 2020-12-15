Samsung will reportedly launch four foldable phones in 2021

Samsung will reportedly add a couple of new folding phones to its 2021 device lineup.
A report from ETNews indicates that Samsung plans to unveil four foldable smartphones next year, including two Z Fold devices and two Z Flip handsets. All four of these handsets will launch in the second half of the year.
For years the South Korean tech giant has had a pretty consistent smartphone release strategy, with the Galaxy S series launching in the first part of the year and the Note releasing devices in the third quarter. However, with news circulating that Samsung plans to ditch its Note handsets, things are shifting for the company.
Samsung reportedly plans to release two Galaxy Z Fold 3 models and two Z Flip 2 variants. According to the report, Samsung will launch different Z Fold 3 models for the global market and the Chinese market. The Z Flip 2 versions, on the other hand, will include different performance and features, hinting that Samsung might launch a more affordable Z Flip 2 alongside a premium version.
The report indicates that Samsung will start manufacturing these foldable smartphones in August of next year, which means a September or October launch window.
Furthermore, the report backs previous rumours regarding Samsung ditching its Note series. The company will also combine the S series and Note-series by bringing S-Pen compatibility to the Galaxy S series. Additionally, stylus input should be coming to the Z Fold 3.
Lastly, the report mentions that Samsung will also introduce a rollable smartphone at some point in the future
Source: ETNews