Rove La Mer Beach – Now Open – Redefines Dubai’s Resort Offering With Fuss-Free Hospitality and Unbeatable Value

Cool, Comfortable Stays

An ideal escape to the seascape for a cool, comfortable, relaxing stay, Rove La Mer Beach offers choices of two Rover Room types, one with skyline views, the other with sea views, along with interconnecting room options. Each room is fully equipped with all essentials, plus a Juliet balcony to admire breath-taking views of the city and sea.

Dubai’s Eclectic Beachfront, Right at the Doorstep

Featuring a waterpark, cinema, inflatable playgrounds, water-sports, boutique stores, 50+ gourmet restaurants, lounges, outdoor sports facilities, and more, Rove La Mer Beach is located on the beachfront of one of Dubai’s most exciting outdoor destinations, offering plenty of activities for solo adventurers and families.

Relaxed Beachside Experiences

Rove La Mer Beach features a variety of food and beverage options, both indoors and outdoors at the hotel terrace, overlooking the beach. With refreshing bevvies at the Drink Truck, vibrant music, drinks at the Beach Bar, and all-day dining at The Daily – there’s something for everyone.

Special Opening Offer

Book a stay at Rove La Mer Beach through rovehotels.com from $100++ per night, including a sea-view upgrade, late check-out and 30% off food and drinks (until 31st January 2021).

