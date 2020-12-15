Robyn Dixon Receives Death Wishes and Blasts Troll on Instagram

Robyn Dixon is one of the stars of The Real Housewives of Potomac. In season 5 of the Bravo series, Dixon took a hard stance in the feud that erupted between Monique Samuels and Candiace Dillard. The Embellished cap designer witnessed the physical altercation between her co-stars and refused to associate herself with Samuels. However, following the first part of the reunion, the reality star is receiving gross death wishes.

Fans of The Real Housewives franchises can be pretty passionate about their shows. Viewers pick their favorites and are actively part of the discussion about whatever drama the stars go through. However, some viewers take things a little too far and start attacking the TV personalities.

Dixon shared a private message she received on her Instagram that said they hoped she died in a fire.

“People can be so disgusting, all because of a TV show,” Dixon captioned the screenshot on Instagram.

Things got tenser when one of her followers pushed back saying that Dixon was “backing up Candiace so hard even though she starts a lot of sh**.” The fan believed that Samuels shouldn’t be singled out for her mistake of losing sight of the situation and getting physical with Dillard. Furthermore, Dixon saw this reply and clapped back.

“So I need to die in a fire because of this? My kids need to be without their mom because I didn’t approve of the actions of a woman on a TV show? Make that make sense,” Dixon replied.

Dixon got backing from one of the stars of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Jackie Goldschneider.

“Girl, ain’t that the truth!” she replied in the comments.

Robyn Dixon feuds with Karen Huger

In a much lesser aggravation, Dixon has found herself at odds with Karen Huger. Throughout the season, Dixon showcased a new line of caps that she was designing and marketing. Because the RHOP stars are all about woman empowerment, she asked her co-stars to help model the hats. The photos would be used to go up on her e-commerce website.

However, during their trip to Portugal, Dixon received some of the pics from her fellow housewives and wasn’t impressed with the shots from Huger. Dixon didn’t feel that the Grande Dame fit the demographic she was ultimately targeting. She advised Huger that she wouldn’t be using her pics for the website.

When the Grande Dame made an appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, she was asked about the ordeal and she didn’t hesitate to clap back in an iconic way.

“That’s Robyn who was doing the age-shaming and shame on her,” Huger said. “Again, they don’t understand because they don’t have the wisdom that we mature women have.”

“Now, Robyn is a hard 40, and lookin’ every day of it, but…I really feel like she shot herself in the foot with this because we 50-year-olds can afford her product,” Huger added. “In fact, the 20-year-olds that wanna buy Robyn’s hats come to their mama for the money, so she just shot herself in the foot.”

With that, Huger dropped the mic and settled the case on that one.

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sunday nights at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.