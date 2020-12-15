‘RHOP’s Monique Samuels Calls Gizelle Bryant’s Relationship w/ Pastor Jamal Bryant ‘Fake’

During the reunion show for the Real Housewives of Potomac, Monique Samuels did not hold back when it came to Gizelle Bryant.

Monique claimed that Gizelle’s reconciliation with her cheating ex-pastor husband Jamal Bryant is all for the cameras.

MONIQUE SAMUELS OPENS UP ABOUT ‘RHOP’

Karen Huger disputed Gizelle’s claims that she and Jamal were still together. “That’s not the word on the street,” she said, adding that she heard that the two were “pretending” to be together. Karen called it an “arrangement.”

Karen continued to deny — and Monique then chimed in, saying:

“But when ya’ll were announcing that ya’ll got back together, he told his girlfriend at the time that it was just reality TV and it wasn’t true.”

Monique claimed that Jamal’s alleged girlfriend contacted her and sent her screenshots and “pictures of her in his bed and everything else.”

“He’s definitely been talking to another woman and if you’d like to see them I got them in my little receipt book,” Monique said. Gizelle refused to give Monique any reaction.