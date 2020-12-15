‘RHOA’s Drew Sidora Accuses Husband of Spying on Her!!

Real Housewives of Atlanta newbie Drew Sidora is kicking off her debut season in true Bravo style — with an explosive storyline.

On the show, the actress accuses her husband of spying on her with cameras when he left their home for three days.

“My husband is Ralph David Pittman. He’s an entrepreneur in that IT realm. We have three beautiful children. We have been married for six years and we have been together for six-and-a-half years. That always sounds so crazy when I say that,” Drew told producers.

She continued, “I met him when I was on the press tour for TLC biopic. Three months later, we end up going for lunch; six months later, we were married. It was me, my son Josiah from a previous relationship, Ralph and our pastor on the beach. It was amazing — it was a match made in heaven.”

But all is not well in paradise. The pair had a heated discussion about Ralph “running” from home for days on end. At one point, he went to Tampa… he confessed that there were cameras in their home watching them.

“You have a camera in the house that watches us?” she asked him.

Ralph confirmed he has “cameras everywhere,”

Drew then asked, “Were you watching us when you were gone?”

He denied he was watching her. Drew did not believe him.

“You’re lying to me,” she said. “You were watching us in the family room. Me and my mom and the kids. I didn’t know there was a camera there, and I saw the camera and you were watching us. So now you’re lying to me, that’s what we’re doing? That’s crazy.”