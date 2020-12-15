Report: Giannis in no rush to sign supermax extension

The highly coveted big man has until Monday, Dec. 21, to sign a supermax extension with the Milwaukee Bucks that would earn him $228 million over five years. If he does not sign the deal, he will earn $27 million this season and then could become a free agent after the season or sign the supermax with the Bucks then.

Wojnarowski said that Giannis “loves Milwaukee” and is “very fond of that organization,” but he is not rushing himself to make a decision because he is attempting to figure out whether or not he believes he can win one or more championships by staying with the Bucks.

If Giannis hits the free-agent market, he will be the most desirable player to do so since Kevin Durant left the Oklahoma City Thunder. Several teams have already been rumored to have their eyes on Antetokounmpo, including the Miami Heat, Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors.