Ravens’ Robert Griffin III uses DK Metcalf meme to mock Lamar Jackson’s cramps

The only reason Robert Griffin III could send out an incredible meme Monday night is because he’s injured. But oh, what an incredible meme it was.

Everyone’s talking about Lamar Jackson’s cramps and subsequent return in Baltimore’s win over the Browns. For much of Jackson’s near-half hour absence, Twitter speculated that Jackson was taking a bathroom break. Jackson denied that multiple times after the game, but that didn’t stop his usual backup quarterback from suggesting the same thing.

MORE: DK Metcalf chasing down Budda Baker memes, ranked

Griffin made top-notch use of a popular 2020 meme, which shows DK Metcalf in mid-chasedown of Budda Baker during Week 7. RG3 has a point, too — when Jackson left the game, Baltimore led 34-20. By the time Jackson made his heroic return on fourth down and threw a touchdown to Marquise Brown, the Ravens were down 35-34.

It’s actually quite the chain of events that led to Griffin watching the game with Twitter at the ready. Jackson reportedly received a positive COVID-19 test result on Thanksgiving. Griffin, the former Washington quarterback, has been Baltimore’s backup since 2018. So when Baltimore finally played its Week 12 game against the Steelers, Griffin got the start.

In that game, Griffin pulled his hamstring on a run in the second quarter. He stayed in the game until the fourth, when he was replaced by Trace McSorley. The Ravens then placed Griffin on Injured Reserve, meaning he had to miss a minimum of three games.

MORE: Lamar Jackson says he didn’t ‘pull a Paul Pierce’

Without Griffin on Monday night, McSorley came into the game when Jackson headed to the locker room. And Jackson said afterward that he knew he had to come back to the field when he saw McSorley injure his left knee on a third down play. So Jackson came trotting out to save the day, and moments after the game ended with the comeback complete, Griffin sent out his tweet.

Griffin will have to miss at least one more week with his hamstring injury, meaning rookie Tyler Huntley out of Utah would backup Jackson if McSorley’s injury is serious. In the meantime, at least we know RG3 has a strong meme game.