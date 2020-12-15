Ravens activate WR Dez Bryant, place QB Trace McSorley on IR

The Baltimore Ravens officially added an offensive weapon to the active roster but also lost a player for at least the rest of the regular season.

On Tuesday, Baltimore activated wide receiver Dez Bryant off the reserve/COVID-19 list. The move allows Bryant to begin preparing for Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Bryant tweeted his frustrations when an inconclusive COVID-19 test forced him off the field as he was preparing to face the Dallas Cowboys, his former employer, on Dec. 8. The 32-year-old reportedly later tested positive for the virus and missed the Dallas contest and Monday’s thrilling prime-time victory over the Cleveland Browns.

Bryant recorded four receptions for 28 yards in his first two games with Baltimore.

In disappointing news, the Ravens added backup quarterback Trace McSorley to the injured reserve list because of the sprained knee he suffered in the fourth quarter of Monday’s game at Cleveland while he was filling in for reigning regular-season Most Valuable Player Lamar Jackson. Jackson was dealing with cramping issues inside the locker room when McSorley went down.

Due to an NFL rule, McSorley must miss a minimum of three games on IR and, thus, won’t be eligible to return unless Baltimore qualifies for the playoffs.

Fellow signal-caller Robert Griffin III is already on IR with a hurt hamstring for at least one more week, meaning that undrafted rookie Tyler Huntley will likely be listed as No. 2 on the depth chart behind Jackson versus the Jaguars.