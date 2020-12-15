Rachael Leigh Cook Gets Involved With ‘She’s All That’ Remake

Miramax Films

Having starred in the original 1999 movie opposite Freddie Prinze Jr., the ‘Love, Guaranteed’ actress will be joining ‘He’s All That’ as the mother of Addison Rae’s character.

Rachael Leigh Cook is enjoying a full circle moment as the mum of Addison Rae‘s character in the “She’s All That” revamp.

The actress starred in the 1999 romantic comedy, opposite Freddie Prinze Jr., and now she’s coming back for more after signing on for “He’s All That“, according to TMZ.

Of joining the new project, Rachael said in a press release, “I’m thrilled to be reunited with so many familiar faces!” She went on saying, “This version has a great new spin that I think people will really enjoy.”

In the original film, Rachael played a nerdy art student loner who becomes the subject of a high school prom bet between jocks played by Freddie and the late Paul Walker.

In the new movie, Rae’s character accepts the challenge to turn a dork into a high school prom prince. Also starring in the flick are Tanner Buchanan, Madison Pettis, Petyon Meyer, Isabella Crovetti, Annie Jacob and Myra Molloy.

Of starring alongside Addison, Tanner shared, “She really came into this movie with so much drive, hard work and passion to show her abilities as an actor.”

Sharing a little of the plot, Tanner said “that the gender roles are reversed” in the movie. “That the girl is the one ‘making over’ the guy,” he noted. “In reality, they’re both making over each other into better people, like in She’s All That. It really holds true to the original story, but is just updated in a way that feels current … cell phones and social media are pretty integral parts of our lives now!”