Purdue, Indiana cancel game due to COVID-19

For the second straight week, the Purdue Boilermakers and Indiana Hoosiers announced they won’t play for the Old Oaken Bucket because of COVID-19 issues impacting both programs.

This year’s edition of the game is now off for good.

In a joint statement shared by both schools, Indiana athletic director Scott Dolson and Purdue athletic director Mike Bobinski explained that the teams won’t meet this coming Friday.

“Upon the advice of our medical professionals and in following the guidelines and protocols established for this season, we are not able to play Friday. As we stated last week, we know the history and tradition of this great rivalry game and how much it means to our current students, alumni and fans. Both universities worked extremely hard in an effort to play, but at this time it just isn’t possible. We are certainly disappointed that we cannot play in 2020, but look forward to seeing each other on the field next season and competing once again for the Old Oaken Bucket.”

Purdue and Indiana were originally slated to play this past weekend until both programs paused team activities due to coronavirus-related concerns. As ESPN’s Mark Schlabach explained, the Boilermakers and Hoosiers have faced off each campaign since 1920.

Indiana ends the regular season with a 6-1 record and is headed toward a major bowl game. Purdue is 2-4 but could also participate in a postseason contest if it can safely field a team.