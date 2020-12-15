Princess Diana Once Revealed She Tried to ‘Cut My Wrists With Razor Blades’ After Marrying Charles

Princess Diana and Princes Charles didn’t have a healthy marriage, and it all started when they became engaged after going on only 12 dates. The couple tried to work things out at first, but as Diana later revealed in her recordings to Andrew Morton, the couple’s relationship seemingly had no hope from the start.

Diana told Morton that she became so depressed, she tried to bring harm to herself.

Princess Diana and Prince Charles | Georges De Keerle/Getty Images

Princess Diana and Prince Charles’ marriage was unraveling before it started

When Diana and Charles first met, Diana was only about 15. Charles had briefly dated her older sister, and she recalled in her recordings to Morton, per his “Diana: Her True Story — In Her Own Words” biography, that she felt Charles was a “sad man.” Fast forward several years, and Charles’ true love, Camilla Parker Bowles, had married someone else, leaving him without a wife by his 30th birthday — something relatively uncommon within the royal family.

Charles had taken a liking to Diana, and the thought of marrying her didn’t seem too far-fetched. The two had a good relationship, and Diana once said they fell in love quickly, despite that the affection didn’t last. Diana knew even before their wedding that Charles would rather be with Camilla, and this all came to a head when she learned Charles had gifted Camilla a bracelet one day before the wedding. Diana’s sisters told her it was too late to bow out, and she later recalled that she and Charles hardly spoke on their honeymoon.

Princess Diana and Prince Charles | Express Newspapers/Getty Images

Princess Diana was depressed throughout her marriage

Diana’s mental health took a hit when she married Charles. She was thrown into the world’s most famous family, and the necessity of always putting on a happy face became too much for her to handle behind closed doors.

“I was in a very bad way,” Diana said of her mental health in her recordings. A few months after their wedding, in October 1981, Diana and Charles were up at Balmoral, but she revealed that she left early to seek treatment. “I was so depressed, and I was trying to cut my wrists with razor blades,” she recalled.

Diana added that doctors tried to prescribe her “pills,” but she was convinced she didn’t need them. “The Diana that was still very much there decided it was just time; patience and adapting were all that were needed.”

Prince Charles and Princess Diana | Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty Images

Diana once threw herself down the stairs to get her husband’s attention

Still, Diana’s lack of medication might have only prevented her from feeling better. Her depression continued, and eventually, Charles could no longer take it.

“I felt so desperate, and I was crying my eyes out, and [Charles] said, ‘I’m not going to listen. You’re always doing this to me,’” Diana recalled to Morton. At that point, Diana was desperate — for help, for attention, and for a way out. “So I threw myself down the stairs,” she said.

Diana revealed that Queen Elizabeth was the one to discover her laying at the bottom of the stairs, and the queen was “horrified” at the sight. But when Charles came home, “It was just dismissal, total dismissal,” Diana said. The two separated in 1992, and their divorce was finalized in 1996.