Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Just Got Super Flirty on Their New Spotify Podcast ‘Archewell Audio’

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, are about to take 2021 by storm. The couple has mostly laid low since their final royal engagements in March 2020. The pair left the British royal family, moved to Santa Barbara, and have focused on raising their son Archie Harrison and putting their future ventures in place.

Now, the pair have just announced their latest business move, a massive deal with Spotify for their new audio production company, Archewell Audio. Though the Sussexes aren’t set to launch any new episodes until 2021, they already have something special for their fans and listeners up their sleeves.

In a preview for their podcast, the duo even got super flirty with one another, letting their signature PDA shine through.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are stepping back into the spotlight

At the beginning of 2020, Meghan and Prince Harry announced that they would be leaving their roles as senior royals in the British royal family for a life outside of the royal traditions to focus on their passions and earn their own income.

Though they live in California primarily, they still hoped to split their time between the U.K. and the U.S. However, the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has prevented them from traveling. Instead of counseling on work, the pair have put their Archewell Foundation on hold until now, purchased a new home, and even gotten candid about experiencing a miscarriage.

With the impending launch of Archewell and their Spotify and Netflix deals, the pair is more than ready to step into the spotlight.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle just announced their Spotify podcast ‘Archewell Audio’

As we put this tumultuous year behind us, and the Sussexes press forward with plans for their business ventures, the pair have just announced Archwell Audio, their forthcoming Spotify podcast.

According to the press release, Archewell Audio will see the Sussexes “host and produce podcasts that build community through shared experience, narratives, and values.” Though the first episode is not slated until 2021, the pair will debut a holiday special in the coming days.

“We’re talking to some amazing people they’re gonna share their memories that have really shaped this past year,” Meghan says in the podcast’s intro.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry just go super flirty on their podcast introduction

Luckily, the Sussexes did not make us wait too long before they gave us a snippet of what we’ll hear from Archewell Audio. In fact, the couple’s introduction to their new venture has a super flirty moment.

In a short clip where the pair discuss what fans will hear on the podcast, Harry asks his wife, “Should we start? No? Ladies first.” Meghan flirts with her husband responding, “No, say it. I think it sounds really nice when you say it with your accent.”

The British prince was obviously confused before saying, “Archewell Audio?” to which Meghan replies, “Yeah.” We’re excited to see what they two have up their sleeve.