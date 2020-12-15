Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Ink Huge New Deal With Spotify – British Royal Family

British Royal Family News find that it looks like 2021 will certainly be the year of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. There’s a new report that says the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have inked a new podcast deal with Spotify.

This means that the couple will produce content through their new company, Archewell Audio. Coupled with their new Netflix deal, this means that we will be seeing and hearing all things Harry and Meghan in the coming months. Here’s what you need to know.

British Royal Family News: Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Ink New Deal With Spotify

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are certainly expanding their media empire and they are not shy about it either. The couple announced their exclusive partnership this week.

“What we love about podcasting is that it reminds all of us to take a moment and to really listen, to connect to one another without distraction. With the challenges of 2020, there has never been a more important time to do so, because when we hear each other, and hear each other’s stories, we are reminded of how interconnected we all are,” The Duke and Duchess of Sussex said in a joint statement.

The Sussexes will produce content through their new company Archewell Audio for the multiyear deal. Meghan and Harry said they want to “spotlight diverse perspectives and voices.”

The first project from Archewell Audio and Spotify will debut in the new year. However, a holiday special hosted by Harry and Meghan will debut later this month. It was produced in partnership with Spotify’s Gimlet Studios and will feature “stories of hope and compassion from inspirational guests in celebration of the new year.”

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex may live in California but the power of their voices rests in their status as citizens of the world. That they are embracing the extraordinary capacity of podcasts on Spotify while also seeking to elevate underrepresented voices is a testament to their appreciation for the potential of audio storytelling,” Dawn Ostroff, Spotify chief content and advertising business officer, added in the press release. “We are proud to partner with The Duke and Duchess and look forward to listeners hearing directly from them and the other creators that they will be elevating via our global platform.”

