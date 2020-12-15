President Trump Will NOT Be Taking The Vaccine

The first COVID-19 vaccines in the country were rolled out yesterday on camera, and as people began to debate whether or not they would be taking the vaccine — Trump appeared to state that he would not be.

“People working in the White House should receive the vaccine somewhat later in the program, unless specifically necessary. I have asked that this adjustment be made. I am not scheduled to take the vaccine, but look forward to doing so at the appropriate time. Thank you!,” he tweeted.

Trump tested positive for COVID-19 months back and did not social distance and reportedly infected several members of the Secret Service and other White House staffers.

TRUMP SPEAKING ABOUT HIS LOVE FOR WOMEN

His words are surprising, considering former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton are volunteering to get their Covid-19 vaccines on camera to promote public confidence in the vaccine’s safety.

“People like Anthony Fauci, who I know, and I’ve worked with, I trust completely,” Obama said on Joe Madison’s Sirius XM show. “So, if Anthony Fauci tells me this vaccine is safe, and can vaccinate, you know, immunize you from getting Covid, absolutely, I’m going to take it. I promise you that when it’s been made for people who are less at risk, I will be taking it. I may end up taking it on TV or having it filmed, just so that people know that I trust this science, and what I don’t trust is getting Covid,” he added.

Why won’t Trump take the vaccine?