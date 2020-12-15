Pornhub Removes All Unverified Content From Website

Pornhub has removed all of its unverified content on the site after Mastercard and Visa both suspended all payments by users on the site.

This comes after the site was allegedly found to have allegedly contained child pornography and exploitation.

“This means every piece of Pornhub content is from verified uploaders, a requirement that platforms like Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Snapchat and Twitter have yet to institute,” Pornhub wrote in a blog post.

The move means that the site has blitzed most of its videos.

“Leading non-profit organizations and advocacy groups acknowledge our efforts to date at combating illegal content have been effective. Over the last three years, Facebook self-reported 84 million instances of child sexual abuse material. During that same period, the independent, third-party Internet Watch Foundation reported 118 incidents on Pornhub. That is still 118 too many, which is why we are committed to taking every necessary action,” the post continues.

“It is clear that Pornhub is being targeted not because of our policies and how we compare to our peers, but because we are an adult content platform.”