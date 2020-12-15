Pictures Of Jennifer Lopez, 52, Working Out Go Viral – Looks Amazing!!

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have been hunkered down in Miami, for the last few weeks. But learned that the two have made it pretty clear that their workouts aren’t about to suffer due to a global pandemic.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez were spotted yesterday by the paparazzi – as the two were working out at Alex’s new UFC Gym in Miami.

And Jennifer looked amazing.

The beautiful 52 year old Puerto Rican actress and singer showed that she is truly defying the aging process. Her workout routine began with her stretching for 15 minutes.

According to doctors, stretching has multiple benefits for both your body and your mind. Incorporating stretching into your daily routine allows muscles to be well circulated and ultimately healthier.

Then Jenn turned to her workout, which included heavy weights and some cardio. All in, J Lo was in the gym working out for more than one hour.

Here are the pics: