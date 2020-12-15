people want Splinter Cell to make a comeback

On a list of four franchises that nostalgic gamers have been requesting a new entry for, Splinter Cell brought in 26% of the total vote.

While the series’ frontman hasn’t been featured in a new franchise installment in a good while, he has appeared in other Ubisoft-published games. Sam Fisher guest-starred in Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege, and Tom Clancy’s Elite Squad. The other classic IPs included on SVG‘s survey were Max Payne, Castlevania, and Dino Crisis.

Max Payne ended up nabbing the most votes with 40%, Castlevania grabbed 14%, and Dino Crisis got itself 8% of the vote. The “Other” portion of the survey earned 12% of the total vote, with commenters bringing up a nice variety of franchises that they’d like to see make a comeback. The assorted IPs that came up in the comments section included Sleeping Dogs, The Legend of Dragoon, Silent Hill, and Dead Space.