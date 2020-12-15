PayPal stock has surged 17% since enabling Bitcoin purchases By Cointelegraph

PayPal stock has surged 17% since enabling Bitcoin purchases
PayPal’s stock reached record highs on Monday, capping off a strong period of outperformance relative to the Nasdaq and broader U.S. stock market.
Since Nov. 12, the technology-focused Nasdaq has gained around 6.5%. The broad S,amp;P 500 Index of large-cap stocks is up 3.5% over the same period.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.