PayPal stock has surged 17% since enabling Bitcoin purchases By Cointelegraph

PayPal’s stock reached record highs on Monday, capping off a strong period of outperformance relative to the Nasdaq and broader U.S. stock market.

Since Nov. 12, the technology-focused Nasdaq has gained around 6.5%. The broad S,amp;P 500 Index of large-cap stocks is up 3.5% over the same period.

PayPal stock’s 3-month performance. Source: barchart.com