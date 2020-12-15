Home Sports Paul Gallen vs Mark Hunt, Tim Tszyu vs Bowyn Morgan start time,...

Paul Gallen vs Mark Hunt, Tim Tszyu vs Bowyn Morgan start time, how to watch, predictions

Lisa Witt
SYDNEY SUPER FIGHT LIVE: Gallen vs Hunt, Tszyu vs Morgan

Sydney Super Fight – Paul Gallen vs Mark Hunt and Tim Tszyu vs Bowyn Morgan – is finally here. Welcome to Wide World of Sports’ live coverage. Follow here for the latest action, news and video highlights from the Bankwest Stadium blockbuster!

FIGHT CARD

CO-MAIN EVENTS – On Kayo and Main Event TV from 8.30pm AEDT

Tim Tszyu vs Bowyn Morgan: 10 rounds, super welterweight

Paul Gallen vs Mark Hunt, 6 rounds, heavyweight

PPV UNDERCARD – On Kayo and Main Event TV from 7pm AEDT

Paul Fleming vs Bruno Tarimo, 10 rounds, super featherweight

Liam Wilson vs Rodynie Rafol, 6 rounds, lightweight

Ty Telford vs Darragh Foley, 10 rounds, super lightweight

PRELIMINARY CARD – On Kayo from 5.30pm AEDT

Luke Jackson vs Tyson Lantry, 6 rounds, lightweight

Riccardo Colosimo vs Dillon Bargero, 4 rounds, super welterweight

Oscar Doane vs Trent Girdham, 4 rounds, super lightweight

