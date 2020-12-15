Paul Gallen vs Mark Hunt, Tim Tszyu vs Bowyn Morgan start time, how to watch, predictions

SYDNEY SUPER FIGHT LIVE: Gallen vs Hunt, Tszyu vs Morgan
Sydney Super Fight – Paul Gallen vs Mark Hunt and Tim Tszyu vs Bowyn Morgan – is finally here. Welcome to Wide World of Sports’ live coverage. Follow here for the latest action, news and video highlights from the Bankwest Stadium blockbuster!
FIGHT CARD
CO-MAIN EVENTS – On Kayo and Main Event TV from 8.30pm AEDT
Tim Tszyu vs Bowyn Morgan: 10 rounds, super welterweight
Paul Gallen vs Mark Hunt, 6 rounds, heavyweight
PPV UNDERCARD – On Kayo and Main Event TV from 7pm AEDT
Paul Fleming vs Bruno Tarimo, 10 rounds, super featherweight
Liam Wilson vs Rodynie Rafol, 6 rounds, lightweight
Ty Telford vs Darragh Foley, 10 rounds, super lightweight
PRELIMINARY CARD – On Kayo from 5.30pm AEDT
Luke Jackson vs Tyson Lantry, 6 rounds, lightweight
Riccardo Colosimo vs Dillon Bargero, 4 rounds, super welterweight
Oscar Doane vs Trent Girdham, 4 rounds, super lightweight