Patrick Dempsey’s Wife, Jillian Dempsey, Sells a $200 24K-Gold Skincare Bar Touted By Jennifer Aniston and Gwyneth Paltrow

Patrick Dempsey is one of television’s most popular stars, an actor who is best known as “McDreamy” on Grey’s Anatomy. Patrick Dempsey, however, isn’t the only heavy hitter in his family. His wife, Jillian Dempsey, is a successful celebrity makeup artist, a woman who has worked with some of the biggest names in show business. Jillian Dempsey also has a line of exclusive skincare and beauty products — including, most notably, a unique skincare tool that celebrities like Jennifer Aniston rave about.

When did Patrick Dempsey and Jillian Dempsey get married?

Patrick Dempsey was married once prior. In 1987, the Grey’s Anatomy alum got married to his then-manager, Rochelle Parker, who was also an aspiring actress.

Parker was more than twenty years older than Patrick Dempsey, and he was only 21 when they tied the knot. Ultimately, the couple divorced in 1994, and Parker passed away in 2014.

Around the time that Patrick Dempsey and Parker’s divorce was finalized, the young actor met and started dating Jillian Fink, a hairstylist and makeup artist. The two dated for five years before getting married in 1999.

In February 2002, Patrick Dempsey and Fink welcomed their first child, a daughter named Tallula. Exactly five years later, in February 2007, the Dempseys welcomed twin boys, Sullivan and Darby. In 2015, she filed for divorce. Months after the initial filing, the pair called off their divorce, ultimately reconciling. They have been together ever since.

Jillian Dempsey is a celebrity makeup artist

While Patrick Dempsey’s career in Hollywood has soared, Jillian Dempsey’s career as a makeup artist and businesswoman has thrived as well. Jillian Dempsey has worked with some of the biggest names in the business, from Kristen Stewart to Aniston — and she has done it all while raising the three children that she shares with her husband.

Dempsey has her very own website, where she sells some of her curated skincare solutions, products that she has designed for many of her clients. Dempsey has become known for her dedication to creating fresh, glowy makeup looks — and for her love of luxury products, including on particular skincare product that has become a firm celebrity favorite.

Jillian Dempsey sells a 24k-gold skincare bar that celebs love

One of the most expensive products that Jillian Dempsey sells on her website is a 24k gold sculpting bar that promises to make skin “feel and appear toned, lifted, contoured and revived.” The vibrating bar is sheathed in real gold and is beloved by stars such as Aniston, Gwyneth Paltrow, Alicia Keys, and Julia Roberts.

Aniston has even praised the sculpting bar as a way to help skin look and feel amazing. “It feels so damn good to put oil on your face and just roll,” Aniston has claimed.

As powerful and innovative as the gold bar seems to be, the nearly $200 price tag makes it prohibitive for many people. Still, popular actress Tracee Ellis Ross revealed to Vogue that she uses a less-expensive substitute from Amazon — and gets nearly the same effect.

New York Magazine reviewed Ellis’s bar, a piece that only costs $12, and gave it a rave review, claiming that it “works wonders” on the delicate skin around the eye area. Not long after Ellis did her tutorial, the gadget sold out on Amazon — however, it has sporadically restocked, allowing consumers to snag their very own piece of luxury beauty for less.