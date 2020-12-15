Paloma Faith Feels ‘Better’ Being More Open During Her Second Pregnancy

Instagram/Elliott Morgan

The ‘Technicolour’ singer recalls feeling ‘a bit fragile’ during her first pregnancy and she is now grateful for being able to be more open about her struggles as an expecting mother.

Paloma Faith “felt a bit fragile” during her first pregnancy.

The “Only Love Can Hurt Like This” hitmaker – who already has one child with her partner Leyman Lahcine and is pregnant with her second – is glad she is being more open this time around as she definitely feels that has helped her feel “better” about the ups and downs of pregnancy.

Speaking about her pregnancy difficulties, she told the “BBC Sounds Constantly Evolving” podcast, “I think it’s important because with my first child I wasn’t honest and I struggled with that, everyone was treating me like a normal pregnant person. But I didn’t feel like one, I felt a bit fragile. I couldn’t be happy about being pregnant because it was so hard to get there, why would it stay there, so this time I’ve been feeling better because I’ve been open about it. The fact my pregnancies aren’t that strong and I have to be careful. I also do it because other women need to hear those things. The process of being pregnant itself is difficult.”

And Paloma admits it was “hard” when she wanted to get pregnant when she was younger.

“I look at you and see someone who has been under pressure of a career and keeping all the plates spinning,” she added. “Often us women who do that, we come to it late or miss it.”

“It’s a sacrifice, when I didn’t have anything in my twenties, I was constantly trying not to get pregnant but then when I found success I did want to get pregnant and it was harder than I thought.”

And the 39-year-old singer also opened up about how “opposite” her partner is from her.

“My partner is the opposite to me, not an insult but is amazingly not ambitious, in a way that is enviable to me,” she said. “He’s so laid-back, everyone’s like didn’t expect you to be with someone like that. Last week when I was 4th in the charts and Andrea Bocelli was 3rd, he was learning all the Bocelli songs to rub salt in the wounds. But I’ve learned a lot from him by living with them.”