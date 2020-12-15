Owen Wilson has said ‘wow’ in over half his films

Over the years, frequent viewers of Owen Wilson’s work have come to realize that he has a penchant for saying the word “wow” as often as he possibly can. His drawn-out, nasally pronunciation of the word is now almost as famous as even his most popular projects, and has spawned countless internet memes along the way, but it didn’t get that way from him exclaiming it only a handful of times. According to Screen Rant, Wilson has said ‘wow’ in 27 of his 52 released movies, including I Spy, Shanghai Noon, and You, Me and Dupree, among others.

Statistically speaking, this amounts to a staggering 51.9 percent of his filmography containing at least one “wow” at some point in the included film’s runtime. Also, to make that percentage even more wow-worthy, of the 27 films in which he’s said it, 2011’s Midnight in Paris currently holds the record for the most Owen Wilson “wows” in one movie, as it contains seven total. Marley And Me, Wedding Crashers, and Hall Pass are all tied for the second place position, with six each. In fact, only eight of the 27 films feature a single “wow,” while all others contain multiple.

Wow.

The word will go down in history as Own Wilson’s catchphrase, and, by the sounds of it, that proposition doesn’t bother him one bit. During an interview with USA Today Life, the actor explained that his frequent inclusion of it is a nod to his “really committed fans” and it’s his way of giving something to look for every time he makes an appearance. Whether or not he was simply joking, or telling the honest truth, is anyone’s guess. Either way, it stands to reason that so long as Wilson keeps up his acting career, audiences will have plenty of “wows” to enjoy in the coming years.