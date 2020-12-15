Opinion: Pick one — conformist governance or good capital allocation

Article content continued

In contrast, the U of T rankings give the highest marks for conforming to standardized practices, without probing to what extent, if at all, they may be expected to result in superior capital allocation or shareholder stewardship. For instance, the study credits “one-share, one-vote” capital structures, thus penalizing dual-class companies, but without considering the particular history, reasons and context for the differences. Likewise, it credits companies that split the roles of chairman and CEO, but without recognizing that combining them remains both common and apparently effective at a large portion of public companies.

Similarly, the U of T ranking credits boards that require directors to own a certain amount of the company’s stock, when it would obviously be preferable to credit directors who buy large stakes without being required to do so. Similarly, the rankings weight handling of stock options heavily — in terms of hurdles, vesting periods, dilution — without crediting companies who simply avoid using them due to their questionable effects and contested accounting.

Some practices used in the rankings probably are good indicators of a board’s likely stewardship, particularly an item addressing the disclosure of individual director biographies and each director’s “qualifications to represent shareholders.” Less obviously relevant indicators are directors’ ages and whether they serve together on other boards or serve on multiple boards. Many other criteria reflect larger social issues, rather than individual corporate issues — for example, how many board members are women, disabled, or Indigenous.