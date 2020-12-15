Open Roads release date, trailer, cast, and platforms

Open Roads will star Kaitlyn Dever as 16-year-old Tess Devine, and Keri Russell as Opal, Tess’ mother. As of right now, these two stars were the only ones announced for the game. But the further we enter Open Roads‘ release year, the more likely we will learn if any other major Hollywood actors will lend their voices to the game.

Kaitlyn Dever is known for her role as Amy Antsler in the coming of age comedy film Booksmart, but this isn’t the first time she’s taken on a video game character. Dever also previously played the role of Cassie Drake in Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End.

Open Roads, however, will be Keri Russell’s video game debut. The Emmy-nominated and Golden Globe award-winning actress is most well-known for playing the title role in Felicity, as well as KGB agent Elizabeth Jennings in The Americans. Russell has also starred in major sci-fi films such as Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and Dawn of the Planet of the Apes.

It will be interesting to see what these two accomplished and talented actresses will bring to the table once Open Roads drops next year.