Old faces in new places for the 2020-21 NBA season

The Blazers’ past five seasons have ended in playoff defeats against the Warriors (2016), Warriors (2017), Pelicans (2018), Warriors (2019), and, most recently, the Lakers (2020). What do all of those teams have in common? An elite forward with whom the Blazers had no answer for. Year after year, Portland has trotted out unremarkable wings to try to guard the likes of Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Anthony Davis, and LeBron James. This year might be a little different, however, as the Blazers traded for the prototypical three-and-D wing in Robert Covington (Rockets), and then went out and signed the energetic Derrick Jones Jr. (Heat) from Miami. The two might not be enough to get the Blazers over the hump in the end, but they’ll at least give Damian Lillard & Co. a fighting chance.