NRL news, Manly Sea Eagles can’t locate 08′ premiership winner Steve Matai

The Manly Sea Eagles have been unable to track down former hard-hitting centre Steve Matai who is believed to have cut ties to his impressive past NRL career.

Now 36, Matai is believed to have moved to NSW’s north coast without telling Manly friends, returning calls and has not attended club reunions.

Part of the Sea Eagles’ 08′ premiership-winning team, Matai is understood to have turned away from his impressive career.

The Daily Telegraph reports that there doesn’t appear to be any bad blood or animosity behind Matai’s new direction.

Steve Matai with Manly teammates. (Getty) (Getty)

According to News Corp, Matai is believed to be living in Ballina, but no one connected to the Sea Eagles has been able to contact him. Manly want it known he is welcome and dearly wanted back at the club.

Organisers invited Matai to the 2008 side’s 10-year reunion in 2018 but he declined.

“Several of his premiership-winning teammates have tried to bring him back into the fold without success and have even gone to his town on the north coast where he lives, but to no avail,” Former Manly official and director Peter Peters told the Daily Telegraph.

“I have no idea why he has chosen to shut his door on his great career and teammates but he will always be welcome at Manly.”

Matai retired in 2016 having played 230 games for Manly, scoring 91 tries over 12 seasons and played 10 Tests for New Zealand.