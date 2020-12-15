New ‘The Young and the Restless’ Spoilers: Phyllis Questions Nick’s Motives; Lily Makes a Discovery

‘The Young and the Restless’ (Y&R) spoilers find that it’s fun to see some of our favorites get along in Genoa City, but the show is also know there are a few that can’t stand prosperity.

There are so many that are at their best at self-sabotage when things are going their way, and this of course means Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford).

She’s had a rough run lately, and this is where she should be relaxing and enjoying herself. Instead, she’s going to find a way to mess things up with Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow).

Lily Winters (Christel Khalil) will continue to snoop around to find evidence to help Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) with his current situation and it looks like she’s going to find something interesting.

This has the potential to be explosive, but what could it be?

‘The Young and the Restless’ Spoilers For December 15: Questionable motives

With everything coming up Phyllis, it’s about that time for her to do something stupid to start sabotaging herself.

To start it off, she’s going to question Nick’s motives and this could lead to a fun exchange between the two that could push their relationship toward rocky ground.

‘Young and the Restless’ think it’s going to involve Nick talking about dealing with his sister or family in general, and Phyllis may wonder if he helped her to stick to them or actually help her.

We expect her pride to come into play here, and it could get spicy.

Of course, there’s the possibility that Nick’s up to something innocent and this will be a chance for them to play with each other a little bit.

Every relationship needs a little something extra from time to time, right?

‘The Young and the Restless’ Spoilers For December 15: Simply shocking

Lily has no intention of letting Billy get railroaded into a conviction, so she’s going to continue digging.

There’s plenty of things she could turn up, but we think she’ll focus on the prosecutor’s star witness and knowing Lily, what she’ll find could break the case open.

Of course, it’ll be spread out over a handful of episodes at least, but it’ll be fun to see what she finds.

Maybe it’s something linking Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) to the thing since he previously had his hands in the mix, or a piece of evidence like a security camera that’ll show Billy away from the shooting.

This should be a fun one just to see what she comes up with. What do you think Lily will find? Let us know below, and check back with ‘Young and the Restless’ for the latest updates, spoilers, and speculation around. Don’t forget to visit TVRocker for all of the latest exciting news on all of your favorite daytime television soaps.