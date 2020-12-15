Netflix’s ‘Outside The Wire’ Stars Anthony Mackie As A Super Soldier

Netflix’s ‘Outside the Wire’ stars Anthony Mackie as an android officer who is tasked to find a doomsday device. He brings in a drone pilot, Harp (Damson Idris) to help him pull this off. We’re not sure why he has brought him in, though we can only assume it’s to help destroy enemy robot soldiers!

Check out the trailer below that was uploaded with the following description,

“Set in the future, Harp (Damson Idris), a drone pilot, is sent into a deadly militarized zone where he finds himself working for Leo (Anthony Mackie), an android officer, tasked to locate a doomsday device before the insurgents do. Outside the Wire is directed by Mikael Håfström.”

Netflix’s ‘Outside The Wire’ Is Set In The Future With A Drone Pilot Who Is Sent To A Deadly Militarized Zone

Viewers commented on the trailer, “anthony is a great actor, im glad he’s getting more leading roles.”, “This is why Anthony Mackie can handle the shield.”, “Falcon training for becoming a ‘Captain’ before the Marvel TV show rolls out.”, “Looks like Anthony Mackie could totally lead an action movie on his own, maybe another Action Jackson”, and “a lot of marvel actors doing a lot of Netlix action movies of them in the army or as a cop”.

Obviously a lot of jokes about Mackie taking on the role as a “Captain” and becoming a one-man army, but Marvel references aside, this looks like a fun action flick with great fight sequences.

What do you think? Are you looking forward to watching this on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below.

